Human enjoys cuddle session with ‘puppy with a trunk’, netizens want some too

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:10 PM IST
An elephant hugging and playing with a woman(Reddit/@theskinnywhisky)

Videos capturing interactions between humans and animals can always make one happy. And when the animal is a baby, the video becomes much more delightful. If you’re searching for content that has a similar aww-factor then look no further because this Reddit video of a ‘puppy with a trunk’ is here to cheer you up.

The nine-second-long clip shows a woman lying on the ground as she gets hugged by an adorable baby elephant. “Elephant doggo,” reads the apt caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 24, the clip has garnered over 7,100 upvotes and several comments. While many wished for a cuddle session with a baby elephant too, others expressed how the little one’s behaviour was just like a puppy.

“Aww, elephants actually think we are cute! They are precious,” said a Reddit user. “So cute, giant baby wants to cuddle,” commented another. “I WANT TO CUDDLE WITH A BABY ELEPHANT NOW!” demanded a third.

“Okay that’s just a puppy with a trunk,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

