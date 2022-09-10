Human gets cat’s cutout to prank pet kitties. Watch how they react

Are you someone who loves watching cat videos? Do you often find yourself searching for kitty videos that may leave you chuckling? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may leave you very happy. The hilarious clip shows a human’s attempt to prank their pet kitties.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the two cats, Frankie and Theo, shown in the video. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page.

A text insert appears at the beginning of the video and adds a context to it. “Trying the cat prank on my cats,” the caption reads. The clip then shows an individual with a cutout of a cat’s head. Take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The video was posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than three million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments from people. Some showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“I have to try this,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so funny,” shared another. “Must try this,” commented a third. “OMG! Lol,” wrote a fourth.

