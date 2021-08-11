Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street in Glasgow

An amusing video of a dog helping out a woman in a waterlogged street in Glasgow, Scotland has gone viral on several social media platforms. The clip shared on Facebook by Lori Gillies was actually filmed by a local resident Davie Keel. The video shows Gillies helping a car and its driver to get out from a waterlogged street but that’s not what grabbed the attention of netizens. It was a dog named Puck.

The video starts with Gillies trying to push a car from a flooded area to a drier street. A few seconds into the clip, a doggo can be seen swimming around and then lending a helping paw to push the car. “It’s the commentary for me. The legend behind the video is a local dude called Davie Keel. Just doing a good deed helping this car and its owners get to drier land. Someone has filmed it and sent it to their pal, who sent it to my pal who sent it to me,” reads the caption.

"Puck was just swimming next to me and I took my phone out to video him and then he started pushing it. Puck really is the best dog in the whole wide world,” Gillies told LadBible.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 8, the clip has been shared over 5,200 times and has received over 3,200 reactions. People couldn’t stop showering the doggo with love. Many expressed how the man doing commentary while filming the clip was hilarious.

“Aww such a superhero,” wrote a Facebook user. “Go team doggo,” commented another. “I hope both of them are safe,” said a third.

Did the superdoggo win your heart too?

