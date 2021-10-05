Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human kept shrimp in front of sleeping cat. Then this happened. Watch
trending

Human kept shrimp in front of sleeping cat. Then this happened. Watch

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:29 PM IST
This sleeping cat's reaction to its favourite food, shrimp, put in front of it is priceless. Screengrab 
By Trisha Sengupta

Imagine the scenario, you are sleeping but suddenly you are awakened by the aroma of your favourite dish. What do you do? You wake up and gobble it up. This very cute cat did the same when it was presented with a single piece of shrimp while sleeping. A video capturing the incident has now left people chuckling and also saying aww. Chances are, it’ll have the same effects on you too.

The video is shared on Reddit with the caption “I was just dreaming of this.”

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video and enjoy:

 

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 1.2 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

RELATED STORIES

“Omg! I have to try this,” wrote a Reddit user. “ Next time kitty will be wondering why it doesn’t work,” posted another. “Cute,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

cat video
