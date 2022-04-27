Human makes a 'pirate ship' for cute pet cats out of cardboard boxes. Watch

There is no shortage of adorable pet videos on the Internet, particularly on Reddit. One such video, which recently went viral on Reddit, shows how a person uses Amazon delivery boxes to construct a pirate ship for their cats. If the first thing that comes to mind when you hear this is "But how did they do it?" - you must watch this entertaining video to find out.

The video is a series of photos that has been compiled in an orderly way to show how the human started from some discarded Amazon delivery boxes that were made out of cardboard. They then fashioned these boxes and painted over them in order to make these boxes look like an actual pirate ship from some children’s book. The cats can also be seen sitting on and around it, enjoying some play time.

The title for this video, which is too precious, reads, "I made my cats a pirate ship from an Amazon Prime box." This video was posted to the r/cats subReddit that is quite popular. And there's a strong possibility that just one look at this adorable video will brighten your day, as it has for many other people using the Internet.

Take a look at the cute cat video below:

A bit more than 11 hours ago, this cat video was posted on Reddit. It has received a lot of positive comments from cat lovers who couldn't stop giggling and appreciating the ‘pirate ship.’ It has also gotten more than 1,400 upvotes so far.

A Reddit user wrote, “Wow, this is awesome! Lucky cats!.” “I see the ‘meowtiny’ pun there! ” observed another. To this, the original poster replied, “I love a good pun.” A third hilariously posted from the point of view of the cat and shared, “This is amazing! If I were your cat I'd never leave that ship - it's adorable.”

What are your thoughts on this cute Reddit video?