Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

“’What is that? Oh that looks good! Hey… HEY! Gimme! Mlem mlem mlem mlem,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the kitty’s probable thoughts.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The image shows the kitty reaching out for the popsicle.(Reddit)

Many times, our feline friends deserve some treats for the tiresome job of being cute that they have to do the whole day. This human had the perfect idea for a special treat for his kitty that happens to be tasty and a great way to beat the heat too. Shared on Reddit, a video showing the kitty enjoying his special icy treat may make you say ‘aww; too.

The recording starts with the human taking out some tiny popsicle from the mould. Few seconds into the clip, a kitty jumps towards the person to get a taste of the cool treat. Its adorable mlems are too cute to miss. “It's getting hot so his owner made him cat ice cream. He loved it,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 8, the clip has garnered over 23,000 upvotes and several reactions. Many couldn’t stop showering their love for the kitty’s eagerness to taste the popsicle. Along with heart emojis, some shared hilarious opinions from the feline’s point of view.

“Look at that sweet baby reaching...great idea. I must try it. How did you make yours?” asked a Reddit user. “’What is that? Oh that looks good! Hey… HEY! Gimme! Mlem mlem mlem mlem,” wrote another while voicing the kitty’s probable thoughts.

“So sweet when they grab something with their paws. Such a happy kitty,” said a third. “Why aren't these called catsicles?” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

