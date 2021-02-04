Home / Trending / Human plays guitar, dogs listen intently. Watch super sweet video
Human plays guitar, dogs listen intently. Watch super sweet video

The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The image shows two dogs named Maple and Cherry.(Instagram/@acoustictrench)

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos involving dogs. From derpy to wholesome, these videos often leave people happy and smiling. There is now another inclusion to that list and this clip features two dogs named Maple and Cherry.

Instagram user @acoustictrench shared the video. “A lullaby for sleepy pups,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the clip.

In the video, a human plays a sweet tune on guitar as the two dogs listen intently.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 72,000 likes and it has also accumulated tons of comments.

“The fact that Cherry is licking her own lips signifies that she is satisfied and enjoying the sweet melodious strings of sound,” wrote an Instagram user. “Please give Maple and Cherry a scratch behind the ears for me,” shared another. “These two have my heart,” commented a third. They have our hearts too.

What do you think of the super sweet video?

