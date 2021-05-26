Home / Trending / Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart
Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

“Cat: you’ve been working so hard, time for a well deserved break,” commented a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:07 PM IST
The image shows the kitty snuggling up to its human.(Reddit)

In many videos available on the Internet, doggos are seen showering their humans with cuddles and kisses while they try to work. Now, an equally adorable video featuring a feline doing something similar is here to delight you. The video is a perfect example of how kitties can also be cuddly pets and one can rely on them for a warm hug in middle of a tough day.

The video starts with a shot of a woman working in a field. As the clip goes on, a white-furred kitty is seen approaching the woman only to jump on her lap and hug her warmly. “Cat hugs her human in middle of her work,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 25, the clip has garnered over 22,700 upvotes and tons of responses. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable feline. While many expressed how the video made their day, others wrote about eagerly cuddling the kitty.

“That has to be the cutest thing I've seen in awhile,” wrote a Reddit user. “Cat: you’ve been working so hard, time for a well deserved break,” commented another. “’I know you are busy but I have a very important hug delivery for you’,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable feline?

