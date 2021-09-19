Human rescues dog by dragging it out of freezing water

This is a heartwarming tale of how a man rescued a dog from freezing water. This is a story of compassion and some may say it’s also an incident which perfectly captures the true spirit of humanity.

The incident took place last year in the town of Magadan located in Russia. A video of the incident was shared online. There is a chance that after watching the video you heart will be filled you with happiness.

The video opens to show a human rushing towards a water body. The path on which they are running is filled with thick ice. Turns out, they were on the deck of a ship when they heard the dog’s barking. They immediately ran towards the source of the sound and saw the dog stuck inside the cold water body.

The video also shows how they were able to rescue the animal out in time and save its life.

Take a look at the clip showing the rescue of the dog:

What are your thoughts on the video?

