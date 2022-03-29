Human returns home from trip, this is how dog reacts. Video is all about love

Pet parents always miss their dogs when they are away from them. However, turns out, that fur babies miss their humans even more – at least, this is what this video posted on Instagram suggests. This is a video that shows a dog’s reaction to meeting his human who went away for a few days.

The video has been posted on the Instagram page that is dedicated to the dog names Magnus. The clip is shared along with a descriptive caption.

“I went away on a guy’s trip with my friends for the weekend and came home to the best greeting! I typically take Magnus literally everywhere with me. Work, vacations, errands etc, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to take my boy with me on this one. I also knew that he was in very capable hands since my wife and 2 daughters were home to care for him. I’m not going to lie tough, I really missed my best buddy! And before anyone asks, my family came outside first to greet me so I did make sure to show them love also!” reads the caption of the video.

The video opens to show the man entering the house. Soon Magnus comes running towards him. What happens next is simply heartwarming to watch.

Take a look at the post:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share love-filled comments. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“The best feeling ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so awesome, the pure joy and excitement he had was so precious! He missed you as much as you missed him!!” posted another. “Dogs are just the best beings on the planet. I get this greeting just going out for the mail,” shared a third. “Awwwwww! So very cute and sweet! Love this furry guy!!!!” expressed a fourth.

