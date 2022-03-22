Human reunited with dog after he had to giver her away to a shelter. Watch

The bond between a dog and a human is one of the strongest as the dog can’t imagine living without their owners. Sometimes humans have to give away dogs to a shelter as they can’t take them along if they are moving to some other city. It becomes really hard for the dog to adjust to a shelter as it constantly misses its human. In one such video, a dog was reunited with its owner after he had to give it away to a shelter. The dog’s reaction on meeting with its human again is really heartwarming to watch.

The dog named Vanilla Bean was surrendered to a shelter after its owner relocated to some other city and couldn’t take it along. The dog was really stressed and sad there. Even when she got adopted by another family, she couldn’t adjust and came back as a stray. But then the dog’s owner came back to the city and they reunited. When the human met her, she couldn’t control her excitement and jumped with joy. The dog even licks its human’s face who also seems really happy to be reunited with his dog. The dog kept on embracing its human and it is adorable to watch.

The video is from Kansas City, Missouri in the United States.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about this sweet reunion video?