Human takes Labrador to Dalmatian dogs’ meetup by using this cute hack. Watch

Dogs are such gregarious animals that sometimes love the company of other dogs. They love meeting others of their own kind for a little playtime. A hilarious video, posted on Instagram, such one such instance. In the video a human explains that he took his Dalmatian dog to a meetup for the pooches of that breed but didn’t want his Labrador to feel left out. So, what solution he came up with is just too cute to watch. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page Dog two days ago and it has been viewed over 1.3 million times so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, a Dalmatian dog is seen holding a leash and walking the Labrador as their human explains that they are going to a meetup for Dalmatian dogs. The person also explains that he didn’t want his Labrador to feel left out so he came up with an ingenious way to take him to the event. The text on the video also says, “Incognito mode activated”.

What the human does is put a coat on the Labrador which has spots on it resembling the ones usually seen on Dalmatians. In the next shot, the Labrador is seen with the Dalmatian dogs as it tries its best to fit in. And, the whole video is simply adorable to see.

“He just hasn’t grown into his spots yet,” says the caption of the video. Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What Labrador? I only see 2 Dalmatians?” commented an Instagram user. “Lol omg they’re all identical,” posted another. “Then you bring the wrong one home,” said another. “Can we just talk about how the Dalmatian is walking the other dog?” a user said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think about this ingenious hack of the human?