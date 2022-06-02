Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Human tries covering cable grommet, cat has other ideas. Watch how it reacts
trending

Human tries covering cable grommet, cat has other ideas. Watch how it reacts

The video involving a cat and a cable grommet was posted on Reddit.
The image is taken from the viral Reddit video involving a cat and a cable grommet.(Reddit/@wanfuda)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cats do what they want to do and there is no way around that. There are also numerous videos on the Internet that show the same. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it shows how a cat doesn’t want its human to cover a cable grommet. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video is posted with a simple caption. “Stop, please,” it reads. The video opens to show a person trying to cover a cable grommet. He does so but almost instantly the cover flies away and the reason becomes clear too. Turns out, it’s a cat that used its paw to move the cover. The rest of the video shows how the kitty refuses to let the human cover the hole.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 54,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I can do this all day. Minus several naps and food breaks,” shared a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts. “Cats like games where they can destroy things forever,” joked another. “That cat has flawless comic timing,” expressed a third. “Put the pieces into the slot, make the right selection, but be quick, you're racing the clock... Pop goes purr-fection,” commented a fourth. “That looks so much fun!” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP