Human tries covering cable grommet, cat has other ideas. Watch how it reacts

Cats do what they want to do and there is no way around that. There are also numerous videos on the Internet that show the same. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it shows how a cat doesn’t want its human to cover a cable grommet. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video is posted with a simple caption. “Stop, please,” it reads. The video opens to show a person trying to cover a cable grommet. He does so but almost instantly the cover flies away and the reason becomes clear too. Turns out, it’s a cat that used its paw to move the cover. The rest of the video shows how the kitty refuses to let the human cover the hole.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 54,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I can do this all day. Minus several naps and food breaks,” shared a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts. “Cats like games where they can destroy things forever,” joked another. “That cat has flawless comic timing,” expressed a third. “Put the pieces into the slot, make the right selection, but be quick, you're racing the clock... Pop goes purr-fection,” commented a fourth. “That looks so much fun!” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

