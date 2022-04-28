Human tries taking a 'nice’ picture of dog, video shows how that turned out

Pet parents often love taking pictures of their fur babies. This individual too wanted the same thing. However, a video shared on Reddit shows what happened when they tried capturing a ‘nice’ picture of their dog. There is a possibility that the video will make you say aww and also leave you chuckling.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on a bed. A text insert also appears on the screen that reads, “Me trying to take a nice photo of my dog.” The video then goes on to show the pictures the human manages to capture.

We won’t give away the fun by revealing everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted the clip has accumulated several upvotes. Till now, it has collected about 8,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. People showed their support for the dog and wrote how he looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures.

“I don't know what you mean. All those photos are artistic masterpieces lol,” joked a Reddit user. “He is beauty. He is grace,” posted another. “Gorgeous in every shot,” expressed a third. “Literally the cutest dog ever,” commented a fourth. “Awww he's smiling in one of them... (Mine are the same, automatically they jump up if they see a camera),” commented a fifth.

An individual shared, “All gorgeous photos!!!”. To which, the original poster shared, “Thanks. Dino sure is a charmer.

What are your thoughts on the video?