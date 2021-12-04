Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human wakes up with neighbour's cat in their room. Watch hilarious video

The video showing a human waking up with their neighbour’s cat in their room was shared on Instagram.
The image taken from the Instagram video shows the neighbour's cat.(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:34 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a cat parent or are a cat content enthusiast, chances are you are aware of the fact that cats do absolutely whatever they want. This video of a feline showcases just that. In this case, the cat decided to enter a neighbour’s house to wake them up.

The video was posted on the Instagram page nextdoor with a funny caption. “When you wake up to your neighbor’s cat in your room,” it reads. The share also asks people to keep the sound on and you may just want to do that as that makes the clip even more entertaining to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been shared two days ago and till now, has accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. It has also gathered some comments.

“What a cute cat,” wrote an Instagram user. “Human I demands pets and eats,” joked another. “Oh come on! Invite him up for a cuddle!!!” urged a third. “This also happened to me one time!!” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

cat
