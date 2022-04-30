Human was worried about dog meeting kitten. Video shows how they interact now

Pet parents who already have a dog or a cat are often apprehensive about introducing another fur baby of a different species into their household. Just like this human who was worried about how their pooch would react to the new kitten. A video shared on Instagram shows what happened when the adorable creatures started living together.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Akira. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page.

The video opens to show a dog riding a car. A text insert also appears on the screen that reads, “Worried about how my dog would react to me bringing a kitten home…” Within a few moments, the scene changes to show sweet interactions between the pooch and the cat.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments. A few pet parents shared stories of their fur babies too.

The pet parent whose cute dog and cat are showcased in the video also dropped a comment from the Insta page dedicated to the pooch. “The best decision I ever made! They are inseparable. Thank you for sharing!” they posted.

“We just brought a 6 months kitty home a month ago and I can't believe how well they are getting along,” wrote an Instagram user. “Two dogs same litter. Flock of chickens and three cats. All get along. The chickens chase the cats and bite the dogs’ ankles. The cats play alongside the dogs with dog toys. One cat comes along with us for walks,” expressed another. “This is absolutely precious! They are best friends,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

