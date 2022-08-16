Human’s new nickname for cat upsets him. Viral video shows kitty’s reaction

It is no secret that pet parents love to call their cats and dogs by different nicknames. This pet parent did just that but their new moniker for their kitty has left the fur ball utterly unimpressed. And, a video shared on Instagram shows how the cat decided to react to his human calling him by a new name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to two cat siblings Gus and Walter. The video opens to show the cat named Walter sitting on top of a table looking directly towards the camera. What makes the video hilarious to watch is the nonchalant expression of the fur ball.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and gone viral. The post has also received several likes. It has further prompted people to share various reactions.

“Waltarzarbabolthazalfifiefofolthazar the third will take revenge,” joked an Instagram user. “He wants his tie back to look like the distinguished gentleman that he is!!!” expressed another. “Walty is not impressed,” shared a third. “How could you offend gorgeous Walter!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON