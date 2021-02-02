Humans of Bombay posts tale of couple which proves that love can blossom beyond

The official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay shared the incredible love story of Kiran and Tom on January 31. The post, which consists of six pictures of the couple and some wholesome text, is bound to make you swoon. So if you're looking for something sweet to get your day started, this share may just be it.

"I was married for 22 years to the first guy I ever dated, before we mutually decided to separate. But the fear of being alone, of the impact on my kids loomed over me. I slipped into depression; I’d go days without eating," reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.

It then goes on to say, "I was also struggling financially. I spent the next few years working & fending for me & my kids. It was a vicious cycle, until I shook myself & said–‘You’ve cried for 2 years, it’s time to start living again. A divorce isn’t the end of life.’ I made a conscious choice to be happy". "So at 50, I did my 3rd Master’s & got a great job. Soon after, my daughter encouraged me to try online dating; I thought I might make some friends & a little romance could be fun!" further states the text.

Soon after Kiran met Tom on a dating site. After chatting with each other for five months, the two decided to Skype. Check out the post to find out what happened next:

