Humans of Bombay posts tale of woman who became ‘medical clown’, netizens in awe

Humans of Bombay is known for bringing about unusual and human-interest stories. The common thread that makes all the stories stand out is how inspirational and motivational they prove to be for many. A recent story which was featured on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay is likely to win your heart. It may also evoke fondness and respect for the woman who the story is about. Reading her tale may leave you teary-eyed and overwhelmed.

The share consists of eight pictures of the woman. In the pictures, she is seen dressed as a clown, interacting with patients and making them laugh. The text shared alongside the pictures details how she became a full-time medical clown. “At a retreat in 2016, I met a ‘medical clown’. When I asked her what a ‘medical clown’ did, she said, ‘I perform for patients and make them smile!’ I was inspired! I worked for an NGO and wanted to bring happiness to others too. So I read about medical clowns and saw ‘Patch Adams’, a movie about a man who treated patients with humor! I wanted to give medical clowning a shot," she said. She goes on to mention the first time she interacted with children at a pediatric ward and brought smiles to their faces. "We even got a smile out of a patient who hadn’t smiled all week,” reads the text shared alongside her story.

Read about her story and anecdotes from her journey in the post below:

The post was shared about 16 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 34,000 likes. It has also collected many wonderful reactions from netizens. “God bless this lady,” wrote one Instagram user. “This young lady had the courage to create a new path for herself and walk it all by herself! Now that’s a braveheart! Salute to you young lady,” expressed another.

