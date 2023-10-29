Hungarian artist shares mind-boggling brain teaser. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers are a fun way to escape the monotonous daily routines of life. And if you are looking for something exciting to challenge you, we have a brilliant that might keep you in search of an answer for hours. Are you up for the challenge?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás created this brain teaser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This brain teaser was created and shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on his Facebook. The puzzle features an image of a bear and an owl. Between them there a blackboard with a question written on it. The puzzle states, "Make the equation correct using three of the four symbols!" It further adds "2,3,4,5=9."

Now your task is to find out how to use the symbols so you can bring your answer to number 9.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has been liked numerous times. The share also has several comments. Many posted their answers in the comments section.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "I got the solution, but I didn’t know we were supposed to insert the symbols... I pulled out the 4 numbers and rearranged them."

A second commented, "2 + 3 x 4 - 5 = 9"

"Got it. Don’t forget the order of operations!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "This was interesting!"

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!