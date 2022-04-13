Husband introduces working wife as ‘housewife’. Here’s how she reacts

Reddit is a wonderful platform filled with several sub-reddits where people can know more about or discuss things they like. One such sub-reddit allows users to ask others if they were at fault in a certain situation. A post shared there has created a buzz among people. In the post, a woman asked others if she is at fault for how she reacted when her husband introduced her as a ‘housewife’ to his coworkers despite her being a working woman.

“My husband invited his new coworkers over for dinner. When they arrived he introduced me by gesturing at me and saying "this is mrs Smith (didn't even say my name)...the housewife!". I looked at him for a second then I started laughing hysterically. I then said "no honey I work full time and YES I still act like a housewife when I'm home because you simply can't bother to help". His coworkers were staring at him as he tried to laugh and change the subject and ask what they wanted to drink,” she wrote.

In the next few lines she added what happened later, “Dinner went super awkward with him giving me looks and stares. Once the guests left he blew up saying I embarrassed him by laughing like a lunatic and then making the comment I made in front of his new coworkers and ruining his image. I told him he was wrong to lie about my status and deny my degree to begin with. He said I could've talked to him about it privately later but not like this, and making his coworkers think he's useless. He stormed off and has been quiet the entire night,” she added.

She concluded the post by asking, “Was I out of line?”

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 22,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Support poured in on Reddit for the woman and people shared that she is not at fault at all.

“Hint for hubby: don't want to be embarrassed in front of your coworker? Then don't lie,” wrote a Redditor. “He doesn’t get to embarrass you and then have an epic sulk when you turn it back on him,” posted another. “To me, the best part is that he didn't want to be embarrassed… but what he said could be embarrassing as well,” expressed a third.

