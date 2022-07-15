Husband secretly records wife patiently waiting for cactus flower to bloom. Watch viral video

Instagram is filled with content creators who teach others about different things. Among them is this Instagram user who teaches her followers about plants and also shares interesting clips. And now a clip of hers waiting for a cactus flower to bloom is going all kinds of viral online.

Instagram user Noriko posted the video. “Behind the scenes of Cactus bloom Timelapse video. Secretly videotaped by my husband,” she wrote and shared the clip. The short video shows her sitting in front of the plant and looking at it.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on June 24. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I do the same thing when my plants bloom or even when there’s a new leaf ready to pop out. Glad to know I’m not alone,” wrote an Instagram user. “When they bloomed this year I literally stopped what I was doing and drove around my neighborhood taking pics. Sure do love living in the desert even when it’s 120,” posted another. “I thought that bag of mulch was a big pillow, for you to sleep next to your cactus,” joked a third.

This is the video she shared showing the bloom of a cactus flower:

“She’s stunning… what a lovely reward,” an individual commented on the video. “Wow that is a beautiful flower,” posted another. “Did it have a scent?” asked a third. To this, the original poster replied, “Slightly but not strong.”