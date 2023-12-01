Husky can’t control her excitement as pet dad sings DuckTales theme song

Social media is filled with videos of dogs reacting to their favourite things. You may have seen pooches getting excited over toys, balls, films, and even sticks. However, have you ever seen a dog unable to control her emotions because of a cartoon song? Meet Leia, a husky who gets super excited when her pet dad sings the theme song of DuckTales for her.

The image shows a husky looking towards the camera. (Instagram/@siberianderpskies)

A video of Leia was shared on Instagram earlier this year on an Instagram page dedicated to her and her pet sibling, Archer. The video was posted with the caption, “Your husky’s biggest trigger is the late 1980s / early 1990s cartoon jingles”.

The video is creating a stir after recently being shared on Reddit. It shows a dog standing on what appears to be a portico. Her pet dad is heard saying, “I don’t know what you want Leia”. At this point, the dog calmly stands and keeps looking at her pet dad. However, as soon as he starts singing the theme song for DuckTales, the scene instantly changes.

Leia gets excited and jumps around. She even ignores her doggo brother standing next to her. At one point, the dog also runs to the backyard to calm herself. However, she again starts her zoomies once her pet dad continues singing.

Take a look at this video of the excited husky:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1,600 upvotes. The share has further accumulated several comments from people.

How did Reddit users react to this husky video?

“Oh man, you're actually a pretty damn good singer. That was hilarious. Huskies are easily the goofiest of dogs,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is so cute! We sing to our dogs as well and I think it’s something about us being happy and the pitch of our voice that makes them happy as well,” shared another. “Omg, I love this so much! Hahah!” expressed a third. “That’s my best of the Internet today,” commented a fourth.

