Husky complains to pet mom after cat steals her chair

A hilarious drama unfolded when a dog discovered how her loving chair was claimed as by her cat sibling. In a pooch monologue, the dog unleashed a vocal protest, expressing her discontent about the entire situation. A video of this hilarious spectacle also made its way onto Instagram and has left people chuckling.

“Fluffin cat stole her chair even tho she has her own,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog sitting on the floor howling loudly. Her pet mom is also heard in the background asking her if the cat stole her chair and the dog responds. What makes the video even more hilarious is the cat’s reaction to the dog’s complaint.

Take a look at this hilarious husky video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 6.8 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 68,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users react to this video of the husky:

“The cat said, ‘Whatever, cry about it’, and turned around,” joked an Instagram user. “She looked over that chair like why are you snitching,” joined another. “The cat heard that and was like, is that dog really talking smack about me again,” expressed a third. “Maya says that Lola is always taking her stuff. Not fair Lola, not fair at all,” commented a fourth. “This is so funny,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

