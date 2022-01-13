Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Hyderabad café serves ice-cream covered in '24K gold' foil. Watch
trending

Hyderabad café serves ice-cream covered in '24K gold' foil. Watch

This video posted on Instagram by a food blogger shows the making of ‘24K gold’ ice-cream that is coated with gold foil and served at Huber & Holly in Hyderabad.
The ‘24K gold’ ice-cream, coated with gold foil that’s served at Huber & Holly, Hyderabad. (instagram/@abhinavjeswani)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 05:40 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Many desserts in India, like Kaju Katli for example, are prepared with a silver foil covering it. This video posted on Instagram, however, shows a dessert that is coated with gold foil instead of silver. This ice cream is served in a very grand way at a café in Hyderabad called Huber & Holly.

This video was posted by Abhinav Jeswani, a food blogger who runs the page Just Nagpur Things. This video was shot when he was visiting Hyderabad, Banjara Hills in particular, where he tried this ice-cream known as the Mini Midas which comes at the price of Rs. 500 without taxes.

“24K Gold Ice Cream in Hyderabad. Literally one of the best ice-creams I ever had. Tag your friends who should treat you with this (...) Do give it a try when in Hyderabad, you'll love it.” he captioned this post. It was accompanied by heart and fire emojis.

Watch the making of the ‘24K gold’ ice-cream right here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on December 30 on Instagram, this video has garnered more than 2.3 lakh likes. It has also accumulated several interesting comments from Instagram users.

“That's a killer ice cream. I missed coming that day,” posted a food blogger from Hyderabad. “Are we supposed to eat it or keep it?” jokingly asked another. “Tasty,” commented another, followed by heart-eyed emojis. “This looks lit,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this ice-cream?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dessert instagram viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP