Hyderabad café serves ice-cream covered in '24K gold' foil. Watch

Many desserts in India, like Kaju Katli for example, are prepared with a silver foil covering it. This video posted on Instagram, however, shows a dessert that is coated with gold foil instead of silver. This ice cream is served in a very grand way at a café in Hyderabad called Huber & Holly.

This video was posted by Abhinav Jeswani, a food blogger who runs the page Just Nagpur Things. This video was shot when he was visiting Hyderabad, Banjara Hills in particular, where he tried this ice-cream known as the Mini Midas which comes at the price of Rs. 500 without taxes.

“24K Gold Ice Cream in Hyderabad. Literally one of the best ice-creams I ever had. Tag your friends who should treat you with this (...) Do give it a try when in Hyderabad, you'll love it.” he captioned this post. It was accompanied by heart and fire emojis.

Watch the making of the ‘24K gold’ ice-cream right here:

Since being posted on December 30 on Instagram, this video has garnered more than 2.3 lakh likes. It has also accumulated several interesting comments from Instagram users.

“That's a killer ice cream. I missed coming that day,” posted a food blogger from Hyderabad. “Are we supposed to eat it or keep it?” jokingly asked another. “Tasty,” commented another, followed by heart-eyed emojis. “This looks lit,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this ice-cream?

