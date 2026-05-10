Hyderabad Microsoft techie recalls flying to Seattle as a fresher: ‘Everything felt surreal’

A Hyderabad techie working at Microsoft has shared how her first few months in the company turned into an experience she had once only imagined during college.

A Hyderabad Microsoft techie shared how joining the company as a fresher led to an unforgettable Seattle trip.(Instagram/chetnasingh___)

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(Also read: Indian techie says quitting $250K Microsoft US job improved his quality of life: 'I have a cook and driver now')

Chetna Singh, who joined Microsoft as a fresher, posted a video on Instagram recalling how she was flown to Seattle for a global event organised for early career employees.

In the video, Singh said, “I joined Microsoft as a fresher and suddenly I was flying to Seattle for a global event. Microsoft took us there for the Aspire Start Strong event, a space where early career hires from across the world came together to learn, connect and grow.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added that the moment felt unreal because, during her college years, such opportunities seemed distant. “Back in college, moments like these felt so far away. And then one day, I was actually living them,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that the moment felt unreal because, during her college years, such opportunities seemed distant. “Back in college, moments like these felt so far away. And then one day, I was actually living them,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Microsoft techie shares 'biggest mistake' that delayed his salary growth by 4 years: 'Company is not the problem') From Redmond campus to unforgettable memories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Microsoft techie shares 'biggest mistake' that delayed his salary growth by 4 years: 'Company is not the problem') From Redmond campus to unforgettable memories {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh described the trip as a mix of learning, networking and travel. She said the event allowed her to attend inspiring sessions, meet people from different countries and explore a world she had not experienced before. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh described the trip as a mix of learning, networking and travel. She said the event allowed her to attend inspiring sessions, meet people from different countries and explore a world she had not experienced before. {{/usCountry}}

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“From inspiring sessions and meeting people from different countries, to exploring Seattle, walking through the Microsoft Redmond campus, and experiencing a completely new world. Everything about that trip felt surreal,” she said.

(Also read: ‘Nobody praised my hard work’: Microsoft employee on role of luck in corporate success)

The techie further shared that what began as a professional trip eventually became one of the most memorable experiences of her life. “What started as a work trip eventually became one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life, especially after continuing the journey through SF and LA. Sometimes I still can't believe this was the beginning of my career,” she said.

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The video was shared with a caption that read, “It’s crazy how life can change so quietly. One moment you’re sitting in college wondering what your future will look like, and the next moment you’re in Seattle, living experiences you once thought were out of reach. This trip gave me memories, perspectives, and moments I know I’ll carry with me for a very long time. Thank you Microsoft for giving me experiences I once only dreamed about.”

Check out the clip here:

Clip draws reactions online

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The clip, shared a day ago, has received a few reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is so inspiring for freshers.” Another said, “Manifesting this kind of career start.” A third commented, “Microsoft really knows how to welcome young talent.” Another reaction read, “College dreams turning into reality.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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