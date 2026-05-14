Hyderabad woman calls out ‘comp off’ culture at workplaces: ‘Where is work-life balance?’

A Hyderabad woman has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing her frustration with the concept of compensatory offs, commonly known as comp offs, in corporate workplaces. Taking to Instagram, a woman named Khyathi posted a video in which she questioned why employees are made to work on weekends or holidays and then given a day off on a random working day.

A Hyderabad woman slammed comp offs, saying being given a random weekday off left her with no social life.(Instagram/almostsundaee)

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In the video, Khyathi said, "I absolutely hate the concept of comp offs. What do you mean you make me work on weekends and some holidays and give me a comp off on some random working day where none of my friends or family members are available? What do you want me to do on that day, just sit in the home and do yoga? That too in this summers, huh, what? Just because I'm doing this for money does not mean I don't have any social life.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added that while she enjoys spending time alone, being given an off on a working day does not make up for losing a weekend or holiday. “Also, I do love my lonely time but that does not mean you give me some random holiday on a working day and make me go to a cafe and spend 1000, 2000 rupees on food all by myself sitting there watching stars, ceiling lights? No, this is not what I want," she said. ‘Where is the work life balance?’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that while she enjoys spending time alone, being given an off on a working day does not make up for losing a weekend or holiday. “Also, I do love my lonely time but that does not mean you give me some random holiday on a working day and make me go to a cafe and spend 1000, 2000 rupees on food all by myself sitting there watching stars, ceiling lights? No, this is not what I want," she said. ‘Where is the work life balance?’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khyathi further argued that companies often defend such arrangements by saying employees are still working only five days a week. However, she said the issue lies in employees having no control over which five days they work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khyathi further argued that companies often defend such arrangements by saying employees are still working only five days a week. However, she said the issue lies in employees having no control over which five days they work. {{/usCountry}}

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"And then in the end you say, 'See we're still making you work only five days a week.' Five days a week of my choice you make me work, then I'll be okay. What is this? You only select when I should work, when I should not work and then you give me holiday on one day where I have to sit alone the entire day without any social battery and life,” she said.

Questioning the idea of work life balance, she added, "And the worst part is they only talk about work-life balance. Where is this work-life balance coming from when my life is also becoming work only because of your schedule?"

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip has amassed a few reactions, with several users agreeing with her take on workplace schedules. One user wrote, "This is exactly why weekends cannot be replaced by random weekdays." Another said, "Comp offs sound good only on paper, but they do not give you your social life back."

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Another wrote, "Working on weekends and then getting Monday off is not the same thing."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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