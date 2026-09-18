Hyderabad woman says this company flew her to the US for a 7-day offsite, put her up in a 5-star hotel

A Salesforce employee has hit back at the popular narrative that corporate jobs give employees nothing but burnout. Anushka S countered the idea that joining the corporate world yields no real benefits in a recent Instagram video. Highlighting the perks of her design career, the Hyderabad-based woman revealed that Salesforce flew her to the United States for a 7-day offsite, where she got to stay in a 5-star hotel with scenic waterfront views.

Anushka, who is based in Hyderabad, revealed that her company flew her to the US for an offsite.

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Anushka called her career a result of hard work and education, encouraging others to study hard.

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From Hyderabad to Seattle

Anushka, who works as a Design Lead at Salesforce, has been based in Hyderabad for the last one year.

On Thursday, she shared a video where she opened up about Salesforce flying her to the US for a week-long offsite.

“Everyone is like, 'Ahn... maine corporate mein ghus ke kya hi ukhaad liya?' Well, Salesforce took me for an offsite to Seattle. I was staying in a 5-star property for 7 days, and this was the view,” she said, panning the camera around to show a picturesque view.

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Anushka called it an example of how big tech companies take care of their employees as she encouraged her younger viewers to study hard and build good careers.

“Toh padh lo, because tech companies know how to pamper you!” said the Massachusetts College of Art and Design graduate.

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Internet reacts

The video drew mixed reactions from viewers. While some objected to the “glorification” of “mazdoori” (labour), others agreed with Anushka.

“Totally relatable, my company takes me around the globe and it’s one true experience. Won’t say ‘Padh lo’ but go after what you want in life,” said one Instagram user in the comments section.

“Tbh Salesforce has one of the best work cultures and perks,” another said.

What is Salesforce?

Salesforce is a cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that helps businesses manage their relationships, data, and interactions with customers.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, USA.

Marc Benioff serves as CEO and chairman of Salesforce.