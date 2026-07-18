‘I always try to look poor’: Bengaluru man sells iPhone and MacBook, drives 10-year-old car

A Bengaluru professional's unconventional wealth strategy is going viral after he revealed his secret to winning negotiations: deliberately “looking poor”. Trading his Apple ecosystem for a Vivo and an ASUS, he claims that shedding a wealthy appearance prevents people from artificially inflating prices.

The Bengaluru man whose post is now viral. (LinkedIn/Meenank Minnu)

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“I always try to look poor. It makes me negotiate harder,” Bengaluru man Meenank Minnu wrote on LinkedIn.

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He shared that he sold his Apple products and that he drives a decade-old car. “I sold my iPhone. Bought a Vivo. Sold my MacBook. Bought an ASUS. I still drive a 10-year-old hatchback barely surviving e20 fuel.”

In the following lines, he added, “Can I afford a new car? Absolutely. But most people don't realize: The moment you look rich, everything gets more expensive.”

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that, from the price of products to traffic fines, everything increases when people perceive someone as rich. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that, from the price of products to traffic fines, everything increases when people perceive someone as rich. {{/usCountry}}

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“ ₹20/kg potatoes become ₹28. A ₹500 traffic fine somehow becomes ₹1,500. ₹200 back cover comes for ₹700 cos it's an iPhone. No one asks you to lend money which they'll never repay,” Minnu continued.

He claimed, “People don't just judge you. They price you.” Interestingly, he added, the items he purchased to “look poor” were actually pricier than the ones he gave up.

“Now for the funny part. My Vivo costs more than the iPhone. My ASUS costs more than the MacBook. The goal was never to look rich. The goal was to stop paying the ‘looks rich’ tax.”

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As the post continued, Minnu expressed “This is how business is done in India,” adding, “The real wealthy of India isn't hanging out in starbucks, but old school cafes negotiating million dollar deals. Anonymity is underrated. Mind your own business. Flash less. Live peacefully . Let someone else pay the attention tax.”

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How did social media users react?

An individual commented, “We often end up paying for perception as much as the product itself. It reminded me of the antique watches I wear; most people assume they're old and inexpensive when in reality they're often rarer and more expensive than modern ones. Perception doesn't always match reality.”

Another expressed, “This is a refreshing take on value over vanity. In my experience, the most effective negotiators never show their hand or their bank account.”

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A third posted, “I prefer to buy things for my actual work and use cases based on what's the best value and efficiency for me. Idga* about whether the world things I'm rich or poor, I've learnt to say no and accept that some things will happen to you irrespective of how you look or present yourself.”

A fourth wrote, “So true! The reality of getting an SUV hits you hard when the fine hits a new high!”