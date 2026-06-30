Bengaluru man regrets moving away from city centre: ‘My kids aren’t experiencing the Bangalore I knew’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion online after sharing his dilemma about whether he should continue living in a premium gated community away from the city centre or move back within city limits so his children can experience the Bangalore he grew up in. A Bengaluru man said he felt torn between cleaner gated living and the nostalgia of old Bangalore. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “I’ve been born and brought up in Bangalore, and a few years ago, purchased a house a little away from Hennur. It’s a beautiful gated community, and the kids get to play outdoors and breathe clean air like we used to while growing up inside Bangalore city. But every time I go to Malleshwaram or Jayanagar, I feel a tinge of sadness that I’m not “inside” the city anymore and that I need to travel an hour to visit all my favourite restaurants and “addas,” which aren’t even relevant to me anymore now that I’m 40+.”

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He added, “But this apart, when I see the un walkable streets with no footpaths, the garbage piling up in every corner, the chaos of the traffic and the spitting, I feel relieved that I’m out of all this now. But my kids aren’t getting to experience Bangalore the way my generation did. This sometimes makes me want to move back, but some friends tell me I’m being emotional. I’m a typical middle class bloke who probably wouldn’t be able to afford anything more than a 2BHK apartment in the city, while I’ve currently invested in a 3BHK villament near Hennur.”

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