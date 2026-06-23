Bengaluru woman says she 'hated' the city at first, now moving elsewhere 'does not feel right'

A woman in Bengaluru has struck a chord online after sharing how her feelings for the city changed over time. In a video posted on Instagram, she opened up about initially disliking Bengaluru when she first moved there, only to realise later that the city had quietly become an important part of her life. A woman recalled feeling lonely in Bengaluru initially, but said the city eventually grew on her and felt like home. (Instagram/laraeaffair)

The woman, named Riyah on Instagram, said her early discomfort was not because of the city itself, but because of the loneliness and unfamiliarity she felt after moving there.

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From unfamiliar streets to a sense of attachment In the video, Riyah said, "I hated Bangalore when I first moved here. And that's not because Bangalore is inherently bad or anything. It's just that I did not have any friends here, no sense of belongingness. Also, nothing was familiar to me. But then the city has grown so much over me that now when I think about moving to any other city, it just does not feel right at all. And the funny part is I still don't have any friends here, maybe one or two, but I hardly ever meet them. In fact, this video was shot on a solo date. So yeah, you do leave a piece of your heart in every house and city that you live in. I know I do."

Her words resonated with many people who have moved to new cities for work, studies or personal reasons and struggled to find a sense of belonging at first.

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The clip was shared with the caption, " Banglore is a vibe ".

Take a look here at the clip: