Bengaluru woman says she 'hated' the city at first, now moving elsewhere 'does not feel right'
A woman said Bengaluru felt unfamiliar at first, but the city slowly became a place she could not imagine leaving.
A woman in Bengaluru has struck a chord online after sharing how her feelings for the city changed over time. In a video posted on Instagram, she opened up about initially disliking Bengaluru when she first moved there, only to realise later that the city had quietly become an important part of her life.
The woman, named Riyah on Instagram, said her early discomfort was not because of the city itself, but because of the loneliness and unfamiliarity she felt after moving there.
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From unfamiliar streets to a sense of attachment
In the video, Riyah said, "I hated Bangalore when I first moved here. And that's not because Bangalore is inherently bad or anything. It's just that I did not have any friends here, no sense of belongingness. Also, nothing was familiar to me. But then the city has grown so much over me that now when I think about moving to any other city, it just does not feel right at all. And the funny part is I still don't have any friends here, maybe one or two, but I hardly ever meet them. In fact, this video was shot on a solo date. So yeah, you do leave a piece of your heart in every house and city that you live in. I know I do."
Her words resonated with many people who have moved to new cities for work, studies or personal reasons and struggled to find a sense of belonging at first.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman compares apartment societies to 'sovereign nations', says every issue becomes a ‘constitutional crisis’)
The clip was shared with the caption, " Banglore is a vibe ".
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet reacts
The clip has amassed a few reactions, with several Instagram users saying they understood exactly what Riyah meant. One user wrote, "I feel the same. It’s been seven months since I moved to Bengaluru, and somehow, this city has grown on me." Another said, "I completely relate with you."
(Also read: ' ₹36,000 just to exist in the flat’: Bengaluru woman shares what it costs to live alone in a 1BHK in HSR)
A third user echoed the sentiment and wrote, "I feel the same. There is something about Bengaluru that slowly makes you feel attached, even before you realise it." Another comment read, "I feel the same. Bengaluru felt unfamiliar at first, but somehow, the city slowly grew on me." Someone else summed up the feeling by saying, "Completely echo with this emotion."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More