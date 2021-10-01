‘I am my own boss’: Tale of 75-year-old dadi selling fafda wows people. Watch

“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter,” a video shared on Instagram perfectly explains this saying by famous American writer Mark Twain. The clip showcases the story of a 75-year-old fafda seller. There is a chance that the video will leave you inspired too.

The video is shared on the Instagram Page Humans of Bombay. “Fafda jamwanu, kaam karwanu, majjani life!” reads the caption shared along with the video that features the seller Kalawanti Doshi.

The clip explains how Doshi started her roadside fafda stall along with her husband after he lost his job. It then quickly explains how from barely making money they turned the stall into a well-known thela in the area. The video ends with the texts “I’m my own boss, I make my own money.” What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score. It is the Dhadak Dhadak song from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared some eight hours ago, has gathered more than 33,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“I don’t know, these stories make me emotional. Dadi is boss lady!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Dadi is super cool and confident,” expressed another. “Wow....what great stories you post...I love them all...it's too inspiring,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video and the story of the elderly woman?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON