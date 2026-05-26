‘I am still shaking’: IndiGo passenger recounts Bengaluru-Chennai flight evacuation after smoke scare

“I am still shaking. So scary!” a passenger wrote on X after an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday when smoke was detected inside the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the runway for departure.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017. (Representational image) (REUTERS)

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The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017. According to the airline, the evacuation was carried out immediately as a precautionary measure and all passengers and crew members were safely moved back to the terminal.

Videos circulating online showed passengers exiting the aircraft during the emergency response. Passengers onboard later also shared their reactions online, with one user praising the cabin crew for handling the emergency calmly.

“There was smoke in my Indigo flight from Bangalore to Chennai. We had to evacuate immediately. I am still shaking. So scary!” one passenger, Deepan Qweeter Kannan, wrote on X.

The same user also lauded the airline staff, saying, “Oh @IndiGo6E your crew was extraordinary! First hand witnessed what it takes to be a cabin crew person. Can’t thank them enough! Flight 6E6017.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another X user shared visuals of the evacuation from Bengaluru airport with the caption, “Emergency evacuation from Indigo flight on Bengaluru airport.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another X user shared visuals of the evacuation from Bengaluru airport with the caption, “Emergency evacuation from Indigo flight on Bengaluru airport.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: IndiGo Bengaluru-Chennai flight evacuated after smoke detected during taxiing, airline responds)

IndiGo issues statement

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed.”

The airline said passengers and crew were attended to by airport and airline staff after the evacuation.

“All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight which will depart shortly and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

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