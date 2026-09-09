‘I applied to 326 jobs and got rejected’: Gen Z turns to content creation, lands ‘4-figure brand deal’

Watching peers succeed while waiting for a breakthrough can make anyone feel like they are falling behind in life. Struggling through 326 rejections, one 20-year-old found himself stuck in a cycle of failed applications. Deciding to take control of his trajectory, the Gen Z began recording social media content. Just two months into his content creation journey, he secured a four-figure brand partnership, turning months of job-hunt disappointment into a successful online career.

The 20-year-old who began creating content after facing more than 300 job rejections. (Instagram/@neo_veilly)

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“I applied to 326 jobs and got rejected from every single one,” the Gen Z who goes by Neo on Instagram wrote. He continued, “At 20, being unemployed while watching everyone around me work made me feel like I was falling behind in life. I handed out resumes. Applied online. Tried the same jobs my friends were getting. Nothing.”

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{{^usCountry}} After the repeated rejections, Neo decided to record content and started sharing his videos on social media. That’s when things started changing for the better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the repeated rejections, Neo decided to record content and started sharing his videos on social media. That’s when things started changing for the better. {{/usCountry}}

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Neo said, “Just 2 months into my content creator journey, with less than 1,000 followers, I landed my first 4-figure brand deal. Today marks 6 months of creating content.”

He expressed, “I still have a long way to go, but if you’re unemployed, struggling with job rejection, or feel like everyone your age is ahead of you , keep going. Sometimes the path that didn’t work pushes you toward one that does.” He concluded the post with a series of pictures capturing his life.

What lies ahead?

In a follow-up post, the creator outlined his vision for his evolving social media brand.

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“F**k the formula. I’m just documenting my life. Travel, lifestyle, random thoughts, places I discover, things I love and whatever else feels worth sharing.”

He continued, “I don’t want to be just a ‘travel creator’ or ‘lifestyle creator’. I want this page to feel like an actual person living an actual life, not a perfectly planned content strategy. Some days it’ll be travel content. Some days everyday life. Some days something completely random.”

He added, “And if you’re into authentic travel, lifestyle content and people just figuring life out as they go, maybe you’ll like it here.” Neo shared that he is turning 21 in October.

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How did social media react?

His posts prompted various reactions on social media. An individual wrote, “This is inspiring.” Another posted, “We are both at the start of our content journeys was following you on my main account, but will be supporting as a fellow small creator!”

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A third expressed, “Wowww, congratulations on your success.” A fourth commented, “Those employers were like ‘Nah, you're destined for something greater than a 9-5’.” Many reacted to the posts using clapping emoticons.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)