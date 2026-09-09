Gen Z saves money in gullak for 9 years, uses it to buy a piece of land: ‘Khud ke liye ek ghar sajau’

Buying property independently remains a distant dream for many young women, but one Gen Z proved that steady discipline can turn it into reality. Diksha Jaiswal claimed that saving coins, cash, and gold in piggy banks over nine years helped her to purchase a plot of land at 29. Snippets from a video shared by Diksha Jaiswal. (Instagram/@djmadgirl)

“They always tell a girl that her real home is somewhere else, first her father’s, then her husband’s. But in 2017, after watching my elder sister navigate those subtle insecurities after her marriage, something inside me snapped. I decided I was going to buy a piece of earth that belonged solely to me,” Jaiswal told Humans of Bombay.

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Tracing her self-reliance back to early family challenges, the Uttar Pradesh-based woman explained how taking on responsibility at a young age shaped her determination to fund her own future.

She recalled that after her father met with an accident back in 2012, she started teaching village kids to fund her own education. “That small start taught me the power of earning my own way. Over the next decade, I funded my own B.Com, MCom, BPEd, played hockey, and taught karate to pay every single rupee of my fees.”

Describing her practical approach to managing her finances over nearly a decade, she emphasised her commitment to consistent saving.

“I didn't know anything about complex investments or stock markets. I just knew discipline. Every time I earned money as a sports teacher, I put a portion into clay piggy banks, old cloth bags, and small pieces of gold. For nine long years, no matter how tempting life got, I never touched that stash.”

Her determination paid off when the money she saved over nine years proved enough to buy a plot of land in her own name. “By July 2026, at 29, I finally cracked open those piggy banks. Sitting on my floor surrounded by mountain-loads of coins, hand-tied cash bundles, and gold savings, I knew I had done it. I took those years of quiet sacrifice and bought my very own plot of land.”

How did her family react? Addressing her family's initial hesitation regarding her decision to buy property independently, she described how their perspective changed once they saw the tangible result.

Remembering her father's reaction, she stated, “At first, my parents hesitated. They worried that buying land on my own meant I was turning away from marriage or that my age was slipping by. But the moment we stood together on that plot, all their worries melted into immense pride. Seeing Papa writing my name on that plot’s soil is a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Concluding her story with advice for other women, she encouraged building financial stability through steady, daily efforts. “To every girl reading this: don't wait for someone else to give you a foundation or a roof over your head. Earn your own money, protect your independence, and build a space of your own, one coin, one choice, and one day at a time.”

A video she shared shows her counting money. Then it captures the plot of land she purchased. One of the text inserts on the video also says, “Khud ke liye ek ghar sajau.”