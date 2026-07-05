'I couldn't post for five days': Creator explains how a 30 km commute, studies and teaching took over her life

Trying to balance studies, work and content creation is easier said than done. An Instagram creator has caught people's attention after candidly explaining why she was unable to post for five days. Instead of disappearing without a word, she shared a glimpse into her daily routine, leaving many inspired by her honesty and determination.

The creator shared a glimpse into her demanding daily routine. (Instagram/__becomingarya)

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The post was shared by Instagram creator Arya, who said life had become too busy to keep up with regular uploads but that she had no intention of giving up.

'Growth isn't about showing up every single day'

In the caption, Arya wrote, “Life got busy. 30 km of daily travel. 5 hours of studying. 4 hours of teaching. For the last five days, I couldn't post a single reel. A part of me felt guilty. But another part reminded me that growth isn't about showing up every single day. It's about coming back every single time.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is my struggle season. And maybe one day, it'll become my favourite chapter. So if I disappear for a few days, don't worry. I'm out there collecting stories to tell. See you twice a week. This is Becoming Arya.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is my struggle season. And maybe one day, it'll become my favourite chapter. So if I disappear for a few days, don't worry. I'm out there collecting stories to tell. See you twice a week. This is Becoming Arya.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the video, she explained that her break from social media was not due to a lack of motivation but because of the demands of her daily schedule.

“I couldn't post a reel for the last five days, not because I lost motivation, but because life got too busy. Every day, I travel almost 30 km by train, and if you're from India, you already know what a delayed train feels like. Then I study for five hours and teach for four to five hours. By the end of the day, I barely have the energy to record.

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“But you know what? I'm not giving up. Maybe this is the hardest phase of my life, but I also believe that one day this will become the most beautiful chapter of my life. I may be late, but I'm still here. I'll be back with a new story at least twice a week. This is Becoming Arya,” she said.

Check out the full video below:

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Internet cheers her on

The video resonated with many viewers, who praised Arya's determination and encouraged her to keep going.

One user wrote, “Keep it up, sister. Champ!”

Another commented, “Lit, girl! I really respect your English speaking skills and accent. I am your first follower.”

“You guys can watch Kim Kardashian. I'll watch Becoming Arya,” read another comment.

A fourth user wrote, “Hey girl, I wish you all the success in the world. I would love to see you at the top.”

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Others added, “Keep it up, little sister,” “You're so cute. Keep growing, girl,” and “You are so confident. I hope all your hard work pays off and your dreams come true.”

Another person commented, “Now some people will come and ask, ‘How does she know English?’ Lady, you are strong. Keep growing.”

“Rooting for you,” wrote another.