Mumbai man upgrades to 1BHK after 10 years, finds 'waterfall' in bedroom: 'I'm still living in a 1RK'

A Mumbai man’s video about finally moving from a 1RK to a 1BHK after 10 years in the city has struck a chord online, not just because of the milestone, but also because of the unexpected problem that came with it. A Mumbai man said he paid rent for a 1BHK but ended up living like he was still in a 1RK. (Instagram/gajendrapurii)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Gajendra Puri Goswami, shared a video showing the interiors of his newly rented 1BHK apartment. What begins as a proud house tour soon turns into a humorous take on Mumbai’s rental struggles, as he reveals water leaking from the ceiling of his bedroom.

A dream upgrade with a twist In the clip, Goswami walks viewers through the hall of his apartment, showing the sitting area, window view and television. He then moves towards the bedroom, where water can be seen dripping from the ceiling. A bucket is placed on the floor to collect the leaking water.

(Also read: ‘In Mumbai, your only dream becomes paying the rent’: Man on the reality of chasing dreams in the city)

Sharing the clip, Goswami jokingly calls the leakage a “waterfall” inside his bedroom. The video was shared with the caption, “Finally an upgrade (in rent)”.

In the clip, Goswami says, “Friends, I have been living in Mumbai for the past 10 years, and all these years, I have stayed in a 1RK. For the first time in my life, I am finally able to afford my own personal 1BHK. And look at this, how beautiful my 1BHK is. This is a nice hall, a beautiful hall with a spacious sitting area, a view from the window, a TV and everything looks wonderful. Now, let’s move towards the bedroom. Look at this beautiful view inside the bedroom. There is a proper waterfall in my bedroom. Tell me, who gets such a facility at home? Instead of going to Juhu Chowpatty or Girgaon Chowpatty, you can come here. My house has anyway become a sightseeing spot. I cannot sleep in the bedroom now, so I am finally sleeping in the hall. So, I am paying rent for a 1BHK, but in reality, I am still living in a 1RK.”

Watch the clip here: