Mumbai man upgrades to 1BHK after 10 years, finds 'waterfall' in bedroom: 'I'm still living in a 1RK'
A Mumbai man shared how his 1BHK upgrade left him sleeping in the hall due to a bedroom leak.
A Mumbai man’s video about finally moving from a 1RK to a 1BHK after 10 years in the city has struck a chord online, not just because of the milestone, but also because of the unexpected problem that came with it.
(Also read: Mumbai woman gives tour of her ₹2 lakh a month serviced apartment in Andheri: 'It's 700 sqft')
Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Gajendra Puri Goswami, shared a video showing the interiors of his newly rented 1BHK apartment. What begins as a proud house tour soon turns into a humorous take on Mumbai’s rental struggles, as he reveals water leaking from the ceiling of his bedroom.
A dream upgrade with a twist
In the clip, Goswami walks viewers through the hall of his apartment, showing the sitting area, window view and television. He then moves towards the bedroom, where water can be seen dripping from the ceiling. A bucket is placed on the floor to collect the leaking water.
(Also read: ‘In Mumbai, your only dream becomes paying the rent’: Man on the reality of chasing dreams in the city)
Sharing the clip, Goswami jokingly calls the leakage a “waterfall” inside his bedroom. The video was shared with the caption, “Finally an upgrade (in rent)”.
In the clip, Goswami says, “Friends, I have been living in Mumbai for the past 10 years, and all these years, I have stayed in a 1RK. For the first time in my life, I am finally able to afford my own personal 1BHK. And look at this, how beautiful my 1BHK is. This is a nice hall, a beautiful hall with a spacious sitting area, a view from the window, a TV and everything looks wonderful. Now, let’s move towards the bedroom. Look at this beautiful view inside the bedroom. There is a proper waterfall in my bedroom. Tell me, who gets such a facility at home? Instead of going to Juhu Chowpatty or Girgaon Chowpatty, you can come here. My house has anyway become a sightseeing spot. I cannot sleep in the bedroom now, so I am finally sleeping in the hall. So, I am paying rent for a 1BHK, but in reality, I am still living in a 1RK.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to Mumbai rent reality
The clip has so far received limited reactions, but several users related to his situation. One user wrote, “After all that hard work, you find yourself back where you started.” Another asked, “Is it a terrace flat?” to which Goswami replied, “No”. A third user said, “I can relate to this because I’m facing the same problem.” Another summed up the mood by writing, “I don’t know whether to laugh or feel sad.”
(Also read: Mumbai man pays ₹1 lakh rent for ‘luxury’ flat, says rain leaves him climbing 30 floors as lifts fail)
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More