Mumbai woman gives tour of her ₹2 lakh a month serviced apartment in Andheri: 'It's 700 sqft'

Mumbai’s rental market has long been known for its steep prices, and a recent video has once again brought the city’s housing costs into the spotlight. In a video shared on Instagram by influencer Arya Kothari, a woman revealed that she pays ₹2 lakh per month for a 700 sqft apartment in Andheri’s D.N. Nagar area. A woman showed her 700 sqft serviced apartment in Andheri, revealing she paid ₹2 lakh a month. (Instagram/arya_kothari)

The video begins with Kothari asking, "How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?" The woman replies, "I pay 2 lakh." When asked about the size of the apartment, she says, "It's 700 sqft."

Surprised by the amount, Kothari asks, "Can I come and see your apartment right now?" The woman agrees and says, "You can."

(Also read: Mumbai techies pay ₹1 lakh for 2BHK in Parel, video shocks internet: 'Bombay rent is the biggest scam')

Inside the compact home Giving a tour of the apartment, the woman says, "So, welcome home. This is the living room. We have an octopus there. So we can spin this table and during parties we enjoy a lot here, on this table."

When Kothari asks, "How many BHK is this?" she replies, "2 BHK. You're paying so much because we get all the services here. Like food is by them, laundry is by them. We have the same housekeeping who comes every day."

Explaining the setup further, she adds, "It's a serviced apartment, you can say. You can look at the house rules. You have to be kind here, you have to be you, hug often, dance, laughter is very important."

As Kothari points out that "Everything is so compact," the woman responds, "It's compact, but you can't get lazy here because it's so many colors. I have a balcony also. It's small but we like it. Amazing view."

Why the rent is so high The woman later shares that the apartment is located in Andheri’s D.N. Nagar area. She says, "This is Andheri, D.N. Nagar. A lot of NMIMS students live around, so because of that, the rents are very expensive."

(Also read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)

When asked how she manages to afford the flat, she explains, "I help students who come to Bombay from other cities to find hostels and other accommodation in Mumbai. I only work two months." Kothari then says, "Then you're chilling for eight months," to which she replies, "Yeah."

Asked how much a person should earn to live comfortably in Mumbai, she says, "50 lakh annually, because 24 is the rent." When Kothari asks, "You're trying to say you earn more than 50 lakhs?" she responds, "I won't say that."

Kothari then asks whether the apartment is worth the price. The woman replies, "I feel."

Watch the clip here: