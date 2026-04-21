‘I cried due to a manchild’: Employee praises manager for taking action against a toxic teammate

A Reddit user has gone viral after sharing a heartwarming interaction with their manager following a difficult team conflict. Despite being brought to tears by a colleague at the agency, the employee praised the manager for swiftly taking action and for prioritising their emotional well-being.

The employee’s post has prompted varied reactions. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Yes. I work in an agency. Yes. I cried due to a 40-year old bald manchild. Yes, my manager is making sure this man is out of the team,” the Reddit user wrote.

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The employee added, “But my manager is one of the best human beings I have met.” The individual also shared a screenshot purportedly showing a conversation between them and the manager.

During the conversation, the manager assures the employee that they won’t face a toxic work culture as long as he is in charge. He then shared a “simple formula” with the employee: “This is a lesson you take ahead even when we won't be working together… You only cry for the people you care for, not for someone who doesn't matter. If they don't matter, they can't hurt you.”

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A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “Screenshot nai hai cause me and my manager, we only talk in Teams and I don't have teams in my phone. I am not gonna say he is an amazing human being or something like that. But he doesn't micro manage, he doesn't give a f about anything else. He just cares about work and completion on time, that's it. Well there is a downside that he also doesn't stand up for you sometimes when it's needed to HR and all. But IDC about that personally. I just work and go home. So yeah I am kinda happy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “Screenshot nai hai cause me and my manager, we only talk in Teams and I don't have teams in my phone. I am not gonna say he is an amazing human being or something like that. But he doesn't micro manage, he doesn't give a f about anything else. He just cares about work and completion on time, that's it. Well there is a downside that he also doesn't stand up for you sometimes when it's needed to HR and all. But IDC about that personally. I just work and go home. So yeah I am kinda happy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, “That's nice, but I am sorry to say, that manager won't survive in a management role. Been there, done that.” The OP responded, “Negative. He’s been in the system for 7-8 years now. And he’s been the same with people from his previous companies and now with us.”

A third expressed, “To be a manager in India, one needs to be a heartless, blood-sucking person.” The OP replied, “I understand where you’re coming from. It's true that he’s one of the few good ones. Other managers in our organisation are heartless, blood suckers.” A fourth wrote, “This is so wholesome.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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