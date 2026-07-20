‘I don't own a house or car': 35-year-old says he's happier than ever, internet agrees

In a world where owning a house, buying a car and building wealth are often seen as milestones of success, one man's honest reflection on life at 35 has struck a chord with many people online. Instead of focusing on what he does not have, he chose to highlight what has improved in his life over the past year, and many readers found his perspective refreshing.

The viral post redefines success beyond owning a house or car. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared by Instagram user Ashish Jain. In the caption, he wrote, "I am a 35-year-old who doesn't own a house, doesn't own a car, doesn't have a big bank balance, doesn't have a huge portfolio of stocks or mutual funds, and doesn't have a great job. But I live in a decent rented home, can afford to travel by Uber, have zero debt, have a better body than I did last year, and am mentally better than last year."

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He went on to say that he has stopped stressing over things that will not matter a year from now, no longer pressures himself to buy a house or a car, worries less about the future, focuses more on his physical and mental health, has been smoke-free for more than a year, and has reduced eating junk food.

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{{^usCountry}} Ending his post on a hopeful note, he wrote, "It's okay. You need not have everything figured out. It's okay. Just live each day as it comes and focus on yourself." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ending his post on a hopeful note, he wrote, "It's okay. You need not have everything figured out. It's okay. Just live each day as it comes and focus on yourself." {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts

One user commented, "Zero debt, zero stress about tomorrow, quit smoking, quit the comparison game. That's a stronger balance sheet than most 35-year-olds I know. Kudos, Ashish!"

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Another wrote, "I absolutely agree with this, Ashish. This is the most practical way to live, with gratitude and knowing it's you versus you, not you versus someone's Instagram lifestyle."

A third said, "He who gives the beak also provides the grain!"

Another user shared, "Absolutely, Ashish. At 35, zero debt, a healthier body and mind, and no more pointless stress over 'should haves' is real success. Thanks for the reminder. Focusing on what we can control each day beats chasing a checklist. Keep going strong!"

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Others echoed similar sentiments. "Success isn't just what you own. It's also the peace, health and growth you build within," one person wrote. Another added, "Ashish, so many good things in such a short time. This is inspiring and motivating." A different user remarked, "Zero debt is more underrated than people realise."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)