'My clothes got completely ruined': Woman recalls getting her period during CJP protest, thanks strangers

Acts of kindness often leave a lasting impression, especially when they come from complete strangers. A woman recently shared one such experience after receiving unexpected help when she got her period while attending the ongoing CJP protest. Her heartfelt Instagram post has resonated with many, with social media users praising the people who stepped forward to assist her.

Woman shares heartwarming experience

Woman shares kind gesture from ongoing CJP protest. (Instagram/@khushboo.official_15)

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The post was shared by Instagram user Khushboo. In the caption, she wrote, "My period started and my clothes got completely ruined, so I'm super thankful that they helped me out at that moment."

In the video, a man is seen taking a sanitary pad out of his bag and handing it to the woman. She is then seen thanking him and the people standing beside him for their support.

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The text over the video reads, "I got my period during the protest and a few guys, along with a girl, mainly one of the guys, helped me. They guided me and even gave me tissue paper to clean up, as well as a sanitary pad. Thank you so much, everyone."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip has been widely appreciated by viewers, many of whom said it reflected the importance of compassion and normalising conversations around periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has been widely appreciated by viewers, many of whom said it reflected the importance of compassion and normalising conversations around periods. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full video below:

Social media applauds the strangers

The comments section was filled with messages praising the people who helped the woman.

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One Instagram user wrote, "I love my generation for normalising the menstrual cycle. And to the man who helped her, you have my respect. You are a real man."

Another commented, "Glad we could help! :)"

A third said, "So proud of this generation."

An individual wrote, "Educated men."

Another added, "So sweet. Thank you, brother."

One user shared, "I am so glad to see this. Thank you for normalising periods. Immense respect for the boy."

Another commented, "It is time to be united. Let us serve humanity."

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A user wrote, "Proud to be Gen Z. I love my generation. More power to all of you, guys."

Another simply said, "So much love. That's what India is."

Summing up the sentiment shared by many, one Instagram user commented, "This generation is healing the world."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)