'I killed his dream college': Man explains why he stopped brother's ₹20 lakh BTech admission

“I stopped my younger brother from going to Bengaluru for BTech Computer Science. It was a ₹20 lakh seat, his dream college, and I killed that dream. Call me the bad guy. Everyone at home already does. But spending more than ₹5 lakh on a BTech CSE seat in 2026 doesn't buy an education. It buys a four year delay in realising you didn't need it, along with the feeling that you're doing the right thing. The skills are available online for free. Half the industry has stopped asking for the degree. One day he'll thank me. Today he hates me, and I'm fine with that.”

The post was shared on X by user Amaan, who explained why he convinced his younger brother not to take admission to an engineering college in Bengaluru.

Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions in a student's life, but what happens when someone else makes that choice for them? An X post by a man who said he stopped his younger brother from taking admission to a BTech Computer Science programme has led to a lively debate.

Internet divided over the decision Many users questioned whether an older sibling should have influenced such an important life decision.

One person wrote, "Was it IIT Bengaluru? I think it is a good college. Yes, ₹20 lakh is a lot, but you could still have considered it."

Another commented, "I really dislike older siblings who impose their decisions on younger ones and end up crushing their dreams. Whether it's a college degree or online education, it should be their choice. Why do older siblings interfere so much and make life more complicated?"

Some, however, agreed with the financial argument. "To do what you're suggesting, people need financial backing and supportive parents, which in India is as rare as a platypus," one user wrote.

Others pointed out that college offers more than academics. "College is not just about a degree. You meet new people and discover a whole new perspective on life," read one comment.

A few users related to the experience from their own lives. "My brother did the same to me. I quietly thank him for that now," one person shared.

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Not everyone was convinced. "He will hate you his whole life because of this decision. His life is not yours to control. If he wanted to study, why stop him?" another user wrote.

One comment summed up the dilemma many people face: "I often have similar thoughts, but I hated my parents for controlling my life. Looking back, I realise they weren't entirely wrong. Still, I don't want to repeat that cycle with my younger sibling."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)