'I left feeling judged': Photographer alleges he was denied entry to Louis Vuitton California store

A photographer has alleged that he was denied entry to a Louis Vuitton store in California despite intending to make a purchase. He said he was asked what he wanted to buy, kept waiting outside and had security called, even though only two customers were inside the store.

The incident took place outside a Louis Vuitton store in California. (Instagram/@stevesimage)

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Sharing a video of the incident on Instagram, Steven Williams said the experience left him feeling "judged, profiled and humiliated".

What happened?

The video was shared by Instagram user Steven Williams. In the caption, he wrote, "Last night, I went to the Louis Vuitton store in Glendale intending to shop and make a purchase. Instead, I was kept outside, questioned about what I wanted to buy, denied entry and had security called while only two customers were inside.

"I remained calm, but I left feeling judged, profiled and humiliated.

"I have worked with some of the most recognised people in entertainment and public service, but I should never have to announce who I am, who my clients are or prove my ability to purchase something in order to be treated with dignity.

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone deserves respect. Luxury should never come with discrimination." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone deserves respect. Luxury should never come with discrimination." {{/usCountry}}

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In the video, Williams is seen speaking to a security guard outside the store. Pointing out that there were only two customers inside, he says, "I'm a client. I want to go inside and purchase something."

A security guard replies, "Yes, we understand, but we have a system for how we manage our clients."

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Williams responds, "I've been in this store many times and I've never had to give a reason to come inside. I've been coming to Louis Vuitton since I was a kid, and now, at 61, I'm having this issue when there are only two people in the store. It's been three minutes. I'm right here at Glendale, and I have to wait for a queue of people who haven't even come to the store yet. This is crazy."

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Later in the clip, a guard asks him to stop recording. Williams replies, "I'm in a public place and I have the right to record anything. If I'm inside your store, then no."

When he asks if he will be allowed inside, the guard replies, "No. We are back open tomorrow at 11."

Check out the full video below:

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Internet reacts

Many people supported Williams and said they would have walked away.

One person wrote, "Don't spend your money where you are not welcomed or treated with dignity and respect."

Another commented, "Unfortunate, but it's their store and their rules. I don't understand why people want to give their money to brands that clearly don't want their business. There are so many wonderful independent brands that offer beautifully made products and appreciate customer loyalty."

A third said, "I would never spend another dollar with them again."

Another user wrote, "Take your business elsewhere. Let's stop begging for entry to places where we're not welcome."

One person shared, "My daughter, who is in her mid twenties and a highly successful executive, had a very similar experience at a Louis Vuitton store in New York City just a few days ago. I told her to spend her money where she is welcomed and appreciated."

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Others added, "Don't shop at overpriced stores," while another commented, "We have to stop prioritising these stores. They don't deserve our money. This is disgusting."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content shared on social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims made in the post. HT.com has reached out to Louis Vuitton for a response and will update this story if and when the company responds.)