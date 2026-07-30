‘I messed up’: Founder apologises for offering job interviews to party guests willing to get tattoos

A founder took to LinkedIn after receiving intense backlash over his previous social media post about offering interviews to guests who got tattooed at a celebration party. The San Francisco-based co-founder of LemonLime, Jordan Zietz, said, “I messed up” as he apologised for “connecting tattoos to hiring”.

What had happened?

Jordan Zietz, co-founder of LemonLime. (LinkedIn/Jordan Zietz)

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In an earlier post, Jordan Zietz revealed that seven party attendees got tattooed on the spot after he promised them job interviews at his company.

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The announcement led to intense backlash online, with people calling it “illegal” and “unethical”. Following the intense backlash, he shared an apology, regretting his actions.

Read Jordan Zietz’s full apology:

I messed up.

At our YC afterparty, we offered free tattoos and said we’d be happy to interview anyone who got one. What I thought would be a fun, memorable way to meet people was, in reality, reckless, and instead came across as tying a permanent tattoo to job opportunity, which showed poor judgement.

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{{^usCountry}} Even though participants chose their own tattoos and no one was asked to get our logo, I should have understood the pressure and power dynamic created by connecting tattoos to hiring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though participants chose their own tattoos and no one was asked to get our logo, I should have understood the pressure and power dynamic created by connecting tattoos to hiring. {{/usCountry}}

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Regardless of said intent, turning a celebration of personalized art into a company stunt was poorly exercised judgement. We’ve taken the posts down and have spoken to everyone who participated. We’re also ready to cover associated removal costs with anyone facing any delayed regret.

I’m sorry to the people we put in that position, and to everyone who expected better from me. There’s no clever explanation here. I got carried away, and I was wrong.

For the facts: interviews were available to everyone regardless.

How did social media react?

While some appreciated Zietz for apologising, others were not convinced and criticised his social media post.

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An individual wrote, “It’s crazy that you thought this was a good idea until you received backlash. If you personally didn’t get a lemonlime tattoo, it’s really sick that you think people who are looking for a job should get one. What is this sick power dynamic game you are playing? Do you really think anyone would seriously appreciate having a random company logo permanently tattooed on their body, or is this just a way to make yourself stand out by manipulating people?”

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Another posted, “Now you need to get a LemonLime neck tat as punishment.”