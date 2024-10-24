What Isha Ambani served at lunch break during fashion shoot with Law Roach and Co

Orry, one of Isha Ambani's closest friends, has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Vogue photo shoot with American fashion stylist Law Roach. In the video, Orry says he was a "fly on the wall" during her shoot for the Vogue magazine cover. In the video, Orry gave a sneak peek into the lunch options on the "big fashion shoot" with Isha Ambani.(YouTube/@ORRY)

At one point in the video, Isha asks Law Roach if he has had something to eat. "Have you eaten anything? Can I get you anything?" she asks.

"I want to eat fashion. That's my breakfast," he quips as both laugh.

However, Orry gives a sneak peek into the lunch options on the "big fashion shoot." The lunch consists of a combination of Indian dishes, along with pasta, salads, and a hearty soup.

Isha Ambani on her fitness

In the video, Isha Ambani revealed that her athletic abilities were at an all-time low.

"You are currently your most unfit self?" Orry asked her.

Isha, dressed in a glamorous Louis Vuitton jacket, says "I might look just fit, but in terms of athletic ability, I am at an all-time low."

"I couldn't run 50 metres right now," she confessed, leading to Orry jokingly asking her when did she run 50 metres.

"I was very fit. Before I had my children I was very fit," she says.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins - a son and a daughter - in 2022.

Take a look at Orry's full video here:

The video also features all the backstage glamour before the photo shoot, including the enchanting floral outfits she donned for her seven breathtaking looks for her first project with Vogue.

For the cover shoot, Isha Ambani turned into a floral beauty wearing Dior. Her photo on the cover shows her wearing a golden tasselled gown with sleeveless detailing and long gloves that had flowers adorning them. She held a bouquet of peonies in her hand while her hair was curled into messy beachy waves.

In her second look, she wore a Richard Quinn gown with an off-shoulder neckline with oversized white floral embellishments. The skirt was a classic black lace gown along with minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.