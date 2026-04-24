‘I regret ever reading it’: Manager crushed after finding team’s secret group chat

A seasoned manager with over a decade of experience is facing a crisis of confidence after accidentally discovering her team’s secret group chat. While searching an ex-employee's laptop for a missing file, she stumbled upon a thread where her team members ranted about her, sharing their “unfiltered thoughts”, despite being respectful in person. The manager was crushed by the team’s hidden sentiments, prompting her to question her leadership style.

The manager’s post has prompted varied responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I found their secret group chat and read about me,” the manager wrote, adding, “A previous employee resigned and I was using his laptop to find a file that wasn't uploaded on our shared drive. There it was - the secret group chat of everyone in your team without me. Talking and ranting about everything under the sun, but especially about work.”

Also Read: Employee automates 60% of team’s workload using AI but hesitates to tell manager because…

The individual continued, “Normally I do not care. People will always talk about their managers, and I have been a manager over a decade so this is a fact I have long accepted. But out of curiosity - I did see what they were talking about. Suffice to say, I regret ever reading it. They are nice and respectful in person and maintain a good relationship at work, but behind that, their unfiltered thoughts caused me cognitive dissonance.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The manager questioned whether that’s what her employees actually think of her. “At least I expected them to be honest enough to say their sentiments directly. It is painful. Other managers - what do you think?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The manager questioned whether that’s what her employees actually think of her. “At least I expected them to be honest enough to say their sentiments directly. It is painful. Other managers - what do you think?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A post shared by an X user. (Screengrab (X))

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An individual advised, “What you read is probably venting. When I managed a team, I kept things friendly but not friends because I knew my team would talk about me behind my back. When I moved on to another position, and some of the former employees whom I had managed had to cover my duties, they later said they understood some of my decisions and wished I had never left. Bottom line, don’t take it personally and keep things professional.”

Also Read: ‘Threats, personal attacks, non-stop spam’: Boss threatens to call employee’s dad

Another expressed, “Misery loves company, be careful of caring what people think of you. However, if there are elements of truth regarding your leadership that are a true revelation, and you want to change, a 180 might be worth the investment.” The OP responded, “This is my approach right now - use the usable feedback as data. I was sad for 5 minutes knowing what they all said, but later on, it was a moment of realisation. I am willing to improve on areas that I can without ego, and that alone makes me good at what I do. I am, in fact, in a leadership position for a reason.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third commented, “Those messages were not intended for you to see. Subordinates need to vent, and as a manager, you need to realise that sometimes you’ll be the thing they want to vent most about. Better to ignore that stuff and move on.”

A fourth wrote, “Every team has them, and people need to vent about work. Don't take it personally and forget you saw it as long as nothing was way out of line.” The OP replied, “This is my perspective too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON