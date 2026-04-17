Employee automates 60% of team’s workload using AI but hesitates to tell manager because…

An anonymous professional is facing a modern-day workplace dilemma: whether to reveal an automation breakthrough that would save half the office's working hours. After streamlining three-fourths of a major company process, the employee turned to social media to ask whether they should report the success, prompting a wave of warnings about how MNCs often handle high-performing "innovators." The employee’s post about automating workload using AI has gone viral. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Automated my work, saving 60% time. Should I reveal it to the manager?” a Reddit user wrote. The employee explained, “I've automated the process in which around 100 people are working. I deployed VBA codes with the help of AI and automated 3/4th process. It will save 60% time for each employee.”

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The person continued, “I tested it very thoroughly and it does work errorless. Now my question is, whether to reveal this to my reporting manager?”

Explaining the reason behind the dilemma, the individual added, “I'm thinking if I tell this to my manager then he will increase the workload on all of us. But again I most probably be just praised (no chances for promotion). It would help my firm a lot, I mean just imagine saving half office hours of all the employees? What should I do? Experienced people pls suggest.”