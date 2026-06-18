‘I run a multi-million dollar company’: NYC executive says Indian grandma upset she’s still unmarried
A New York-based executive has sparked a discussion online after revealing that her grandmother back in India is sad that she is still unmarried
A New York-based executive has sparked a discussion online after revealing that her grandmother back in India is sad that she is still unmarried — despite the fact that she runs a multi-million dollar business. Hemakshi Motka, President of Priya Grown Diamonds, shared an Instagram video where she appeared annoyed and amused in equal measures by her grandmother’s insistence that finding a husband matters more than running a successful company.
“My grandma is sad”
Motka explained that her grandmother, who lives in India, went to an event where all the “married daughters” received blankets. Grandmother could not collect a blanket since her granddaughter — i.e. Hemakshi Motka — is not married.
“My grandma is sad because she went to an event where they were giving out blankets to all the married daughters of the town, and she could not collect one because I am not married,” said the New York-based president of Priya Grown Diamonds.
“So here I am, literally running a multi-million dollar company in New York City. I have ran a freaking marathon – 42 kilometres. Yet, I lost all those achievements to a ceremonial blanket,” said Motka.
While sharing the video on Instagram, Motka advised women not to lose their identity in a marriage.
“As women, we’re often taught to celebrate the moments when we’re chosen. A proposal. A wedding. Approval. But your mojo is about choosing yourself. It’s the confidence to build a career, take risks, make your own money, and create a life you’re proud of,” she wrote.
“Titles and other people’s opinions can change. Your relationship with yourself is forever. A blanket is nice. But confidence travels with you everywhere,” she added.
Post sparks discussion
The post sparked a discussion about traditional and modern ideas of success.
“Fund a ceremony where you give out blankets to the unmarried daughters - change the game,” suggested one Instagram user.
“While I don't blame your grandma, they are from a completely different time and generation..I do applaud you for doing things you want to and your way,” another said.
“Your grandmother was conditioned to think like this by her surroundings. She is not at fault. It's pitiable that many women do not know or get opportunities to grow bigger in life,” a user added.
(Also read: ‘Bas 5-6 saal ke liye India chhod do’: Woman in America ‘strongly urges’ people to move abroad)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More