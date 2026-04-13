‘I spend 18,000 a month’: Bengaluru woman explains why saving in your 20s is underrated

A Bengaluru-based woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing her take on managing money in one’s twenties while still enjoying life.

A Bengaluru woman shared how she balanced travel and savings, urging people to cut mindless spending.(Instagram/amyaroraa)

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Taking to Instagram, Amy Arora, 22, spoke about her monthly expenses and financial habits. She revealed that she spends around ₹18,000 a month while still managing to save a significant portion of her income.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on ₹500, says ‘I even saved ₹200’)

In her post, she said, “Saving in your 20s is actually underrated. Let's talk. I'm 22, living in Bengaluru and I spend around 18k a month and I still manage to save a good portion. And honestly, your 20s are for living. Travel, go on trips, make memories because that's what you'll actually remember.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added that this phase of life comes with energy, fewer responsibilities and greater freedom, making it ideal for experiences. However, she stressed that mindful spending is equally important. ‘Cut down on mindless spending’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that this phase of life comes with energy, fewer responsibilities and greater freedom, making it ideal for experiences. However, she stressed that mindful spending is equally important. ‘Cut down on mindless spending’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amy went on to highlight how young earners often feel pressured to match lifestyles seen around them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amy went on to highlight how young earners often feel pressured to match lifestyles seen around them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is the only time when you have the energy, fewer responsibilities and the freedom to do all that. But at the same time, you don't need the most aesthetic apartment right now. You don't need to say yes to every plan. You don't need to order food every other day and you definitely don't need to spend just to keep up with people,” she sai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is the only time when you have the energy, fewer responsibilities and the freedom to do all that. But at the same time, you don't need the most aesthetic apartment right now. You don't need to say yes to every plan. You don't need to order food every other day and you definitely don't need to spend just to keep up with people,” she sai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Encouraging a balanced approach, she concluded, “Spend on experiences, yes. Spend on trips, yes. But cut down on mindless spending. Because memories matter, but so does the life you're building for your future self.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Encouraging a balanced approach, she concluded, “Spend on experiences, yes. Spend on trips, yes. But cut down on mindless spending. Because memories matter, but so does the life you're building for your future self.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post quickly drew attention online, with several users sharing their views on her perspective. One user wrote, “This is actually such practical advice, especially for people just starting out.” Another commented, “ ₹18k in Bengaluru and still saving? That’s impressive.”

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(Also read: ‘Hurts more than heartbreak’: Bengaluru woman loses 1BHK within hours after asking for time)

A third user said, “Finally someone talking about balance and not just hustle or luxury.” Another added, “It’s true, we don’t need to spend just to keep up with others.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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