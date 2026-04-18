‘I was genuinely shocked’: How a 400 cab ride led to 75,000 discount on a new car

A car buyer's routine commute turned into a financial windfall after a chance conversation with a cab driver led to a massive discount. After negotiating what they thought was a solid deal of ₹9.55 lakh for a new car, the passenger discovered that a single phone call from their driver could slash the price by another ₹75,000.

The Reddit user’s interaction with a cab driver has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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An individual wrote, “A Random cab driver just saved me ₹75,000 for my car purchase.”

Also Read: Woman recalls how cab driver returned her lost AirPods, internet praises his honesty

The car buyer continued, “Went to a Hyundai showroom yesterday to check out the i20 Sportz (O) Knight Edition. They quoted me ₹10.15L on-road. After negotiating a bit (and feeling like a pro), I brought it down to ₹9.55L. I was honestly pretty happy because I had already checked with a couple of other showrooms and most were around ₹9.6L anyway. Felt like I had done well.”

The cab driver learned of this when the buyer was talking to the salesperson about documentation for the next car. However, what happened next was simply incredible.

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{{^usCountry}} The car buyer recounted, “I was sitting next to the cab driver, and he overheard the conversation. He casually asked what car I was buying and what price I got, and I told him.” The driver then mentioned the car he had purchased for a discounted rate, and all because of a “school friend who works as a sales manager at Hyundai and handles multiple dealerships.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car buyer recounted, “I was sitting next to the cab driver, and he overheard the conversation. He casually asked what car I was buying and what price I got, and I told him.” The driver then mentioned the car he had purchased for a discounted rate, and all because of a “school friend who works as a sales manager at Hyundai and handles multiple dealerships.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I was jealous until he said, “Let me call him once.” About 15 minutes later, his friend called back and said, ‘ ₹8.8L on-road for the same car. That’s guaranteed, will check with some dealers and might be able to reduce a bit more.’ I was genuinely shocked. A random ₹400 cab ride ended up saving me ₹75,000 compared to what I thought was already a great deal,” the Reddit user recalled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was jealous until he said, “Let me call him once.” About 15 minutes later, his friend called back and said, ‘ ₹8.8L on-road for the same car. That’s guaranteed, will check with some dealers and might be able to reduce a bit more.’ I was genuinely shocked. A random ₹400 cab ride ended up saving me ₹75,000 compared to what I thought was already a great deal,” the Reddit user recalled. {{/usCountry}}

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A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “His friend got his commission too. Win-win!” Another added, “Goodness can come from any corner of the world; all we need to do is just welcome it.”

Also Read: Gurgaon cab driver returns ₹2 lakh MacBook left behind in car, refuses money from grateful student

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A third commented, “I think he deserves to take a ride in your new car.” A fourth wrote, “Pure souls, I mean, you were a stranger, and he just helped you like it's nothing. But it was a very big thing for you. Crazyyyyy.” A few also requested OP to share the cab driver’s contact information.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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